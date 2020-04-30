Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Up 36.5%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price rose 36.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.47, approximately 7,028,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 1,069,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sientra by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 6,407.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sientra by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

