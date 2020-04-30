SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,660. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.