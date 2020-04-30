Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 6th

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 710,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.