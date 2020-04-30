Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 32,063,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,909,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

