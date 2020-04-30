Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,063,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,909,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.