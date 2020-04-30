SL Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL remained flat at $$197.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

