SL Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,673. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

