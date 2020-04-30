SL Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.32. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

