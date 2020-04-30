SL Advisors LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in J M Smucker by 20.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in J M Smucker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. 1,138,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

