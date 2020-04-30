SL Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 1.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $183.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,401. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

