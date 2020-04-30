SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. 2,313,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,704. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.