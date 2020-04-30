SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 978 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,521. The firm has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average is $271.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

