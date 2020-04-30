SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,625 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,120,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,343,000 after acquiring an additional 658,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 35,604,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,470,654. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.