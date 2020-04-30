SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 999 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of USB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 7,843,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

