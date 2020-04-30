SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

ASH stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. 559,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,044. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

