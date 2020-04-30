SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.