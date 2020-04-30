SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,622. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

