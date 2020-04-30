SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 227,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 275,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,510 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,070.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 242,555 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPMD stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 1,131,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.