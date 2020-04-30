SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 19,101,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,349,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.