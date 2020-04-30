SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 224,546,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,305,109. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

