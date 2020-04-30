SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $338,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded up $25.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.89. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $384.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.43.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

