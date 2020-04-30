SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. 601,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

