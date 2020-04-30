SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 211.2% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,864,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,375 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 15,872,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,714,602. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

