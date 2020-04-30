SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,257,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,361,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after buying an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after buying an additional 522,348 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 1,382,848 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27.

