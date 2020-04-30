SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 242 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,600,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after acquiring an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $168,800,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. 2,054,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,933. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

