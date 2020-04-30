SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 109.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 4,590,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

