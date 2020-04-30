SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 498 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

