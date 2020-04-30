SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 526 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $307.09. 3,664,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.80 and a 200 day moving average of $301.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

