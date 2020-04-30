SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 584 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.82. 379,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.07. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.