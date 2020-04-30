SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,653,111. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

