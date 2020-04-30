SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.43. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

