SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,196,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SM Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SM Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.