Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 1,003,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 775,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

