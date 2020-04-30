Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price

News stories about Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a news impact score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.88. 6,091,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.17.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

