Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 20.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) rose 20.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $22.51, approximately 963,188 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 473,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 in the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.