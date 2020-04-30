Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $2.37

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,977,595 shares trading hands.

SRNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $429.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.83.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 929.21% and a negative return on equity of 376.77%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin L. Smith acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

