Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.96.

SO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

