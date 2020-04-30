Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Issues Earnings Results

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Shares of SONA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,959. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 40,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

