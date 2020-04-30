Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,959. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $237.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $226,350.00. Insiders acquired a total of 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

