Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -4.67

Media headlines about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Southwest Airlines’ score:

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 100,789,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,161. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.