Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NYSE:LUV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 100,789,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

