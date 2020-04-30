S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $322.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.92.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,410. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

