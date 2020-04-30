S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.95-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.78. S&P Global also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 9.95-10.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $292.88. 1,910,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,242. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.47. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
