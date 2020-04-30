S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.95-10.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.78. S&P Global also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.95-10.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $292.88. 1,910,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,242. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.47. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

