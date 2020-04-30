SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

