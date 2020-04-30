SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.