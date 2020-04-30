SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Lowered by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $12,696,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $366,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. 10,010,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,488. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.