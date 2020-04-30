SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. 1,044,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,672. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

