SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading Up 13.7%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) was up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.34, approximately 246,837 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 188,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,066,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

