SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 0.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 8.49% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 157,271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

