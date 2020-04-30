Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Hold Rating at Pivotal Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Shares of Spotify stock traded up $16.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,744,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,903. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spotify by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 79.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the third quarter worth $710,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

